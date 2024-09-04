Scientists want to zap coastlines with electricity

Beaches are in for a shock

Photo collage of hands holding up a defibrillator to a sandy beach.
Zapping coastlines can transform the sand into a solid structure similar to rock
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

Beaches are disappearing because of climate change and coastal erosion. This poses a risk to coastal communities across the world. Now, scientists may have an unconventional solution: zapping the waterfronts with electricity. The method could create a strong natural barrier against erosion and offer protection without chemicals or infrastructure changes.

Shock factor

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Under The Radar Beach Climate Change Environmental News Sea Level Rise
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸