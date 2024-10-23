The fight for fungi

The UK and Chile leading push for mouldy organisms to have the same status as flora and fauna in global conservation efforts

Illustrative collage of a knight with a mushroom head sitting on a horse with a lance and shield.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Fungi could be classed alongside animals and plants as a separate realm for environmental protection under plans drawn up by the UK and Chile.

The proposal, submitted to a UN conference on biodiversity this week, calls for "funga" to be granted a global legal consideration distinct from flora and fauna, and experts say this could change the future path of the planet.



Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

