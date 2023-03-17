Is it time to stop dyeing the Chicago River green for St. Patrick's Day?

March is often a green-filled month, as St. Patrick's Day traditions abound while Ireland's national festival is celebrated around the world. One longstanding ceremony is the dyeing of the Chicago River, when artificial coloring is used to turn the water an emerald green during the week leading up to St. Patrick's Day.

The event is a cultural milestone in the city of Chicago, with thousands lining the river every year to catch a glimpse of the green hues in action. Chicago's Irish heritage often looms large during the holiday, with Block Club Chicago reporting that an estimated 75,000 people attended the city's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in 2023 — the largest gathering outside of Dublin.

However, the practice of dyeing the river, which began in 1962, has not been without controversy. While the city has consistently maintained that the dye is completely safe for the environment, some activists are not so sure. Groups have also been speaking out about the potential message that dyeing the river could be sending about the river's ecosystem.

Dyeing the river green is ecologically irresponsible

While Chicago has asserted that the dye being used is safe, some feel that there are other concerns that may arise from turning the river green. "Dyeing the river perpetuates the notion that it can be treated any way anyone wants, rather than protected as a valuable natural resource," Margaret Frisbie, head of advocacy group Friends of the Chicago River, tells EuroNews. Frisbie adds that, in the age of continuing environmental pollution, "our land and waterways need protection and our traditions need to evolve to reflect that."

Frisbie also tells NPR that, while officials say the dye is safe, the Illinois EPA "has never required a [pollutant discharge] permit so there is no way to know what the dye is or whether it is harmless." Isaac Green agrees that questions remain, and writes for Niche Canada that "even if the dye itself isn't ecologically harmful, the process of dying the river can sustain harmful ecological ideas." Green adds that dyeing the river is akin to treating it as a sewer, and writes that the practice "can be interpreted as a surreptitious disenfranchisement of the river."

The dye that is used is completely safe

The Illinois EPA has been cautiously quiet about the dye used in the river, while also maintaining that it is totally safe. "The dye used is a food grade dye also used in medicine, as the colorant for antifreeze and as a tracer dye. Illinois EPA found that at the concentration used in the Chicago River, it is completely non-toxic," the agency said in a statement, per Niche Canada.