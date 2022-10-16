Swedish party official suspended after making offensive post about Anne Frank

An official with a Swedish political party was suspended Saturday after reportedly making offensive comments about Holocaust victim and writer Anne Frank on social media, The Associated Press reported.

Per information from the Swedish media obtained by AP, Rebecka Fallenkvist, a 26-year-old programming head with the far-right group Sweden Democrats, called Frank "immoral" and derogatory names in a post on Instagram. The post has since been deleted, but can be seen in a Twitter post from the Israeli Ambassador to Sweden, Ziv Nevo Kulman, that condemned the remarks.

I strongly condemn this despicable insult, disrespectful of the memory of Anne Frank. It comes in sharp contrast to #Sweden’s efforts to preserve the memory of the #Holocaust. Unfortunately, there are many more bad weeds that must be uprooted. pic.twitter.com/ircMIVWbQ8 — Ziv Nevo Kulman 🇮🇱 (@zivnk) October 15, 2022

Frank was forced into hiding with her family in an Amsterdam attic when the Nazis rose to power. They were eventually discovered and sent to concentration camps, where Frank and her older sister Margot died in 1945, just weeks before the camps were liberated. She documented her experiences living in the attic in a memoir later published as The Diary of Anne Frank.

The director of the Sweden Democrats, Oskar Cavalli-Bjorkman, told media the party had suspended Fallenkvist. He further called her comments "insensitive and inappropriate" and said an internal investigation would be launched.

However, despite the outcry, Fallenkvist defended her actions in a message to Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter, per AP, claiming her words were misinterpreted.

"The book is a moving depiction of human good and evil," she said. "My story was aimed at the good and human in Anne while not playing down the evil to which she was subjected."