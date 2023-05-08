Pros and cons of a bridge to Sicily

The island of Sicily is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Italy, but getting there can still prove a challenge. While there are a number of ferries that travel back and forth, there has never been a drivable route from the island to the Italian mainland. The country is looking to change that, though, by building a bridge across the Strait of Messina, which separates Sicily from the Italian Peninsula.

The idea for the bridge is not new, dating all the way back to the Roman Empire, CNN reports. And after generations of delay, the project may finally be realized now that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has revived a plan for its construction. If completed, the bridge would span more than two miles, 60 percent longer than the world's current longest suspension bridge.

While some are confident the project would positively transform cross-strait travel, others aren't sure the pros of such a structure outweigh the cons. Here are some of the arguments on either side of the debate:

Pro: It would connect Italy

A bridge could help build cultural links between the Italian mainland and the separated island of Sicily, which is home to nearly five million people. Indeed, the island "is considered a territory apart from the rest of Italy and the bridge — a physical link — would unify it with the continent," Federico Basile, mayor of Messina (the island's third-largest city), told the Financial Times.

Con: It's very expensive

Opposition lawmaker Angelo Bonelli in April described the bridge project as "a political and media fraud" due to its proposed price tag, which could reach up to $16.14 billion, per the Italian Finance Ministry. That figure could also keep rising if construction were to get delayed.