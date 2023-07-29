Lost theater of Roman Emperor Nero discovered

The long-lost ruins of Roman Emperor Nero's private theater were discovered this week, solving a mystery that had stumped archeologists for decades.

The site was unveiled near the Vatican, and reportedly occurred when construction workers began digging in the area as part of a renovation project on the Palazzo della Rovere leading to St. Peter's Square, CNN reported. The finding was announced by Rome Special Superintendent Daniela Porro, who said in a translated press pamphlet that the site was a "discovery of exceptional importance" that can "testify to the extraordinary building of the Julio-Claudian age."

The ruins are believed to be where the infamous emperor, who reigned from 54 to 68 AD, would practice music and write poetry. While Nero's theater has been well-documented in ancient texts, The Associated Press noted, including writings from Pliny the Elder, its existence has never been confirmed until now. Workers reportedly released something big was being unearthed when they discovered marble columns and gold-leaf walls likely used by Nero in play productions.

The excavation is being coordinated by archaeologist Marzia Di Mento, who told ABC News, "It is a superb dig, one that every archaeologist dreams of. Being able to dig in this built-up, historically rich area is so rare." Sources also told ABC that a number of other archeological treasures had been found at the site, including "rare specimens of medieval glass goblets, cooking pots to make bread in, coins, bits of musical instruments and combs made from bone, 'tools' used to make rosary beads and small insignia of medieval Christian devotion worn on pilgrims' clothing."

Di Mento told ABC that it will likely take years for all of the materials to be cataloged and studied. The majority of these artifacts will be taken to Roman museums, Porro said, while the ruins of the theater will eventually be reburied.