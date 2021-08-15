Will Delta dent the economic recovery?

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

"America is getting back to work," said Neil Irwin at The New York Times. The latest figures from the Labor Department showed that 943,000 jobs were added in July, a vast improvement over the average increase of 567,000 in the prior three months. The unemployment rate dropped by half a percentage point to 5.4 percent, a figure that "not too long ago would have prompted quite a few economists and central bankers to declare 'Mission: Accomplished.'" A particularly good indication of the rebuilding economy is that the number of long-term unemployed (those out of work for six months or more) decreased by 560,000, the biggest drop since the pandemic began. "Despite all the headaches businesses are reporting in trying to attract workers, employers and workers really are connecting with each other at a pace not seen in recoveries from the previous three recessions."

The numbers could be even better if there were not still too many "incentives not to work," said The Wall Street Journal in an editorial. Twenty-four states are still offering $300 federal unemployment bonuses. No wonder nearly half of small-business owners say they "had job openings last month they couldn't fill." A record 10.1 million jobs were open as of the final day of June. Pay raises and signing bonuses may not be enough to close that gap, said Delphine Strauss at the Financial Times. "The past 18 months have led many people to reassess their working lives." It's not just bartenders saying no to "grueling, antisocial hours without job security." Banks can't attract junior analysts who'll accept "all-night PowerPoint marathons" for a six-figure starting salary. "Meanwhile, wage subsidies and higher benefits have helped people hold out for work they want."