The Check-In: Punk rock gets a museum, the first Mattel theme park is coming to Arizona, and more

Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel.

Climate change is affecting turbulence

Keep those seatbelts fastened — climate change is making flights bumpier.

In the last few months, several flights have made headlines after experiencing severe turbulence, renewing discussions about a link to global warming. A 2019 study published in Nature found that climate change is accelerating the jet stream, making wind speeds faster. The atmosphere is then "more susceptible to the particular instability that causes clear-air turbulence to break out," study co-author Paul Williams, a professor of atmospheric science at the University of Reading, told NPR. Clear-air turbulence is "completely invisible to the naked eye, to the radar, to satellites," Williams said, and is more dangerous because it can happen with no warning, meaning passengers might be standing up or not wearing their seatbelts when it hits.

Williams' research found that by 2050, pilots will likely encounter at least twice as much clear-air turbulence. While turbulence can cause injuries and damage to planes, it is "almost unheard of" for it to cause a crash, NPR says. To stay safe, experts say keep your seatbelt on throughout the flight, safely stow away your carry-on bags, and follow all instructions from the flight crew.

From Barbie to Thomas, all your favorite toys are coming to Mattel Adventure Park

If you've ever dreamed of being a Barbie girl in a Barbie world, you'll get your chance at Mattel Adventure Park, the first-ever Mattel theme park set to open later this year in Glendale, Arizona. The rides and attractions are designed with all ages in mind, and will include a Hot Wheels double-looping roller coaster, an electric-battery powered Thomas the Tank Engine train, and a Barbie Beach House serving drinks on the rooftop. The park is being designed to incorporate outdoor and indoor spaces with lots of A/C, to help on those hot desert days.

Museums dedicated to punk rock, Chicano art, and Broadway enter the cultural landscape

From the West Coast to the East, several new museums are telling the stories of important cultural touchstones, using artifacts and technology to put a modern spin on history. Here's a look at a few of these spaces, where the aim is to get visitors to walk away feeling enlightened — and looking forward to coming back.