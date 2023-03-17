Quentin Tarantino's final movie: Everything to know about the director's swan song

Quentin Tarantino is calling cut on his movie career. The acclaimed filmmaker has said he plans to retire from directing after one last film, and now, the first details about his swan song are trickling in. Here's everything we know about the final Tarantino movie, why the director is calling it quits, and what he could do next: What will Tarantino's final movie be? Quentin Tarantino's alleged final film ever will be The Movie Critic, which is set "in late 1970s Los Angeles with a female lead at its center," The Hollywood Reporter has revealed. The Pulp Fiction director has reportedly written the script and is preparing to direct it this fall, suggesting it could potentially be released in 2024. Skip advert The Movie Critic is a working title and not final, Variety says, adding that Tarantino is shopping the script to potential buyers and seeking a deal that would include a "robust theatrical release." Further plot details weren't revealed, though the premise sparked speculation that the movie could be about Pauline Kael. After all, Tarantino has frequently expressed admiration for The New Yorker's late critic. She was active in the 1970s, and he cites her numerous times in his film criticism book Cinema Speculation. "The critic that's had the most impact on me is, hands down, Pauline Kael," Tarantino said on the Pure Cinema podcast in 2020, per Air Mail. "To me [she] was my film professor, and at the end of the day ended up being more influential to me as a filmmaker than any director." Kael is widely regarded as one of the most influential movie critics of all time. One of her most famous pieces of writing was 1971's Raising Kane, a controversial essay questioning the authorship of Citizen Kane. She also briefly worked as a Paramount consultant in the 1970s, and the Reporter notes that "the timing of that Paramount job seems to coincide with the setting of" Tarantino's script. Kael retired in 1991, the year before Tarantino released his first movie, Reservoir Dogs.

Technically, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was already Tarantino's 10th film. But he considers Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2 to be a single movie, leaving room for one more. What will Tarantino do next? Assuming Tarantino sticks with his retirement plan, don't expect him to totally disappear from the spotlight. He could spend the rest of his career writing books and plays, for instance. Tarantino already released his debut novel in 2021, a novelization of his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which he followed up with a film criticism book, Cinema Speculation, in 2022. "I kind of feel this is the time for the third act [of my life] to just lean a little bit more into the literary," he told Peter Travers in 2020. On The Big Picture podcast in 2021, Tarantino noted he plans to continue writing novels "quite a bit," potentially including a novelization of his movie Reservoir Dogs. He added that he has already written two chapters of an original Western novel, which is "kind of pulpy," and hopes to eventually write a novelization "of a movie that's not mine." Tarantino also told The Big Picture he has "written a play version" of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which he plans to bring to the stage, and five episodes of Bounty Law, the fictional Rick Dalton TV show from within the world of his 2019 film. And on The Joe Rogan Experience, he said he hopes to bring The Hateful Eight and Reservoir Dogs to the stage, as well. Beyond this, Tarantino has noted he could still direct television without breaking his 10-movie commitment. In fact, he revealed on 2 Bears 1 Cave in 2022 he has already written eight episodes of a limited series and planned to direct them all, potentially as soon as this year. So it isn't clear if that idea morphed into The Movie Critic or if he put it off until after making his last film. Either way, while Tarantino is looking to step away from films, he may not be ready to roll credits on his directing career entirely.