What Republicans should promise voters in their first 100 days

As Republican Members of the House of Representatives and as citizens seeking to join that body, we propose not just to change its policies, but even more important, to restore the bonds of trust between the people and their elected representatives.

That is why, in this era of official incompetence and bullying, we offer instead a detailed agenda for national renewal.

This year's election offers the chance, after two decades of inertia, to bring to the House a new majority that will transform the way Congress works. That change would be the end of government that is too arbitrary, too ineffective, and too indifferent to threats facing the American people. It can be the beginning of a Congress that respects the values, and shares the faith, of the American family.

Like Lincoln, our first Republican president, we intend to act "with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right." To restore accountability to out-of-control bureaucracies. To enforce our laws and keep our streets safe. To help us defend ourselves against challenges to the American way of life both at home and abroad.

Within the first 100 days of the 118th Congress, we shall bring to the House Floor the following bills, each to be given full and open debate.

1. THE PUBLIC HEALTH ACCOUNTABILITY ACT

Reforms to limit the CDC to its proper function advising elected officials rather than making policy, accelerating the FDA approval process for new drugs and medical technologies, and banning federal vaccine mandates for private employers.

2. THE TAKING BACK OUR STREETS ACT

An anti-crime package including increased funding for investigation and prosecution of federal crimes, including attacks on government property, funding for cities and states to hire more police officers to compensate for retirements and respond to the present crime wave, and redirecting federal funds away from "sanctuary cities" and other jurisdictions that refuse to enforce the law.

3. THE NONPROFIT RESPONSIBILITY ACT

Discourage foundations and universities from promoting radical agendas by taxing large endowments and denying federal grants, contracts, and other funds to institutions that promote racial division in their teachings or policies.

4. THE FAMILY REINFORCEMENT ACT

Strengthening rights of parents in their children's education, stronger enforcement against pornography on social media, an expanded Child Tax Credit for working parents.

5. THE AMERICAN DREAM RESTORATION ACT

Funding for trades and vocational education to create viable alternatives to college, limits on Federal PLUS loans and other guarantees to discourage risky borrowing and stop subsidizing expensive, useless degrees.

6. THE BORDER SECURITY RESTORATION ACT

Increased funding for Customs and Border Protection and other enforcement agencies, complete the Wall where construction has begun, build detention facilities so asylum claimants are not immediately released into the community, move toward mandatory E-Verify for all employers.

7. THE TAX FAIRNESS ACT

Raise revenue by phasing out the SALT deduction and other tax provisions that benefit the wealthy and subsidize big government.

8. THE JOB CREATION AND NATIONAL SECURITY ACT

Compete with China by promoting domestic manufacturing in key industries and establishing secure supply chains. Heightened oversight and penalties for companies that share intellectual property or other sensitive assets. Targeted tariffs on countries and industries that engage in unfair competition with American enterprises and workers.

9. THE COMMON SENSE ETHICS ACT

Ban stock-trading and other financial conflicts of interest by Members of Congress,

10. THE ELECTION SECURITY ACT

Establish a commission to review the 2020 election and propose measures to encourage secure, credible results in the future, including a national standard of in-person, election day voting.