Trump and Pence's contrasting visions of the GOP's future

Former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence presented contrasting-yet-overlapping visions for the future of the Republican party in a pair of speeches delivered Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Trump, speaking at the America First Policy Institute Summit, served up red meat for his base, pushing an ambitious — some might say draconian — law and order agenda. Policy proposals included executing drug dealers, moving the homeless to federally funded encampments on the outskirts of major cities, and deploying National Guard units to Chicago neighborhoods with high crime rates. He also veered off script to discuss transgender athletes, the planned obsolescence of windshield wiper blades, his own "persecution," and his baseless claim that he was the true winner of the 2020 election.

Pence, delivering to Young America's Foundation Student Conference a speech originally intended for the Heritage Foundation, stayed on-topic as he outlined his new "Freedom Agenda." Pillars included state-level abortion bans, free-market healthcare reform, slashing taxes and regulations, and supporting Ukraine.

Which way, American conservative?

Amber Athey of The Spectator World praised Trump's focus on law and order, suggesting that it could be his "golden ticket to the White House in 2024" the way immigration was in 2016. Trump wrapped up his speech with the 60s soul hit "Hold On, I'm Comin'," which Athey suggested might be "a promise to the many Americans struggling with inflation, high gas prices, crime, a porous southern border, and a looming recession." Trump appeared to hit all the right notes for a 2024 comeback.

For others on the right, Trump's obsession with the 2020 election and with his own persecution are inherently disqualifying. "The choice should be clear," Charles Hilu wrote in National Review. Conservatives "can either emulate [the] lies and narcissism that poorly represented the conservative movement's ideology and grand history" — that'd be Trump — "or they can embrace a message of articulating hopeful policy to help Americans for the future" by siding with Pence.