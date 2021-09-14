3 ways the California recall will reverberate around the U.S.

What happens in California doesn't stay in California. The state has outsized impact on America's cultural imagination, and it has one of the biggest economies in the world — so naturally today's recall election for Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor, is drawing extraordinary interest from far beyond its own borders. "The eyes of the nation are on you," President Biden told a rally for Newsom on Monday night.

He's right. The results of the election could have national ramifications in several areas:

Control of the U.S. Senate: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is 88 years old and her ability to perform her job has come under increasing scrutiny over the last year. If for some reason she doesn't complete her current term — which ends with the 2024 election — California's governor will appoint her replacement. Democrats are in control of the 50-50 Senate only by virtue of the vice president's tie-breaker; today's election could determine whether that status endures, or if Republicans can claim a one-vote majority and immediately bottle up much of President Biden's agenda.

Larry Elder, the conservative talk show host who has emerged as Newsom's main challenger, has made the stakes clear. "They're afraid I'm going to replace her with a Republican — which I most certainly would do and that would be an earthquake in Washington, D.C.," he told a conservative radio host.

Tackling climate change. Under Democratic governors, California has taken a number of ambitious steps to reduce carbon emissions, with impacts felt beyond the state — for example, orchestrating a deal with carmakers to meet higher gas mileage standards than what the federal government requires. Those efforts could falter if Newsom loses today.