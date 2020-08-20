The week's good news: August 20, 2020

Office manager buys 164-year-old Minnesota newspaper so it won't shut down

The Chatfield News has been keeping people in Chatfield, Minnesota, informed for the last 164 years, and will continue doing so well into the future, thanks to Pam Bluhm. Bluhm first started working at the Chatfield News 40 years ago, and when the owners told her in March that they were closing, she knew she couldn't let this happen. "Chatfield needs a newspaper," Bluhm told the Star Tribune. She was the paper's office manager, but after using her $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check, Bluhm became its owner. Newspapers are vital for small towns like Chatfield, and current and former residents are helping keep the Chatfield News afloat — subscriptions are up 15 percent and Bluhm regularly receives cards in the mail with donations of up to $400. Community members also volunteer their time writing articles and picking up the paper from a printer 60 miles away. "It's fun for them, and they want to see the newspaper make a go of it," Bluhm said. [Star Tribune]