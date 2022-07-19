Gov. Abbott did not attend funerals for Uvalde victims: Report

According to his schedule, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) did not attend any funerals for the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two teachers dead, the Houston Chronicle reports.

The schedule, running from May 25 to June 15 and obtained in a records request by ABC's KXXV 25, shows Abbott's last visit to Uvalde to be a community worship event on June 5. Missing from the document "is any mention of Uvalde victim funerals," the last of which was on June 16, the Chronicle writes.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D), who represents Uvalde, told MSNBC on Monday that Abbott has not been to the community since President Biden's visit. "[Abbott] did not go to one single funeral — and quite honestly, many of the families didn't want him there," Gutierrez said.

Family members from Uvalde say they are not hearing from some Texas Lawmakers. I was able to obtain @GovAbbott schedule, the last visit to Uvalde was when @POTUS came on May 29. He did attend public vigil, nothing on his schedule about funerals. pic.twitter.com/m54zUwxEK6 — Nick Bradshaw (@nbradshawtv) July 13, 2022

"Governor Abbott has been to the community multiple times, visiting with every family who requested a meeting and joining his fellow Texans to grieve and worship at events into June," Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze said in a statement. "Many families requested private funerals, and the governor and first lady instead sent flowers and condolences to let the loved ones know they remain in their prayers."

Abbott and his office have remained in "regular contact" with Uvalde officials, with whom they speak "on almost a daily basis," Eze added.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said Sunday that he had not heard from Abbott in a month, the Chronicle reports.