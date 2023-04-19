What to know about the deadly fungal infection spreading across the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned of a deadly fungal infection spreading through health-care centers. Cases have been reported in 28 states and found outside medical centers. How worried should we be?

What is the fungus?

The infection is coming from a fungus called Candida auris, which was discovered in 2009 and in the U.S. for the first time in 2016, per National Geographic. The infection starts inside the body and can be challenging to detect — blood tests miss the fungus 50 percent of the time. Because of this, the infection tends to be inferred "based on epidemiologic scenarios," according to Melissa Nolan, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of South Carolina. "For example, a hospitalized immunocompromised patient with fever who doesn't recover after given antibiotics or antifungals would be considered at-risk for C. auris."

The fungus has mainly affected immunocompromised individuals in medical settings. "You're not going to get Candida auris in the gym, and your kids are not going to get it at school, but if you're a patient with frequent contact with the health-care system, you should be aware of this," explained Luis Ostrosky at UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann to National Geographic. However, a cluster in Nevada was found, for the first time, not to be linked to hospitals and medical centers, DailyMail writes.

What are the symptoms?

Part of the reason the fungus is so hard to detect is that its symptoms align with many other diseases. Symptoms include a high fever and chills and match those of many other fungal infections, according to Mount Sinai Hospital. Also, most of the infected are already suffering from other conditions, making it difficult to distinguish the symptoms specific to the fungus.