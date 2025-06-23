Why people can't access dementia 'wonder' drugs

New immunotherapy drugs offer some hope in the fight against Alzheimer's disease but they're too pricey for the NHS

An elderly woman sits on a hospital bed with an IV drip
The focus on so-called wonder drugs is 'a bit of a distraction from the main issue'
(Image credit: SDI Productions / Getty Images)
By
published

The NHS will not be rolling out two new drugs that have been hailed as landmark treatments for Alzheimer's disease. Lecanemab and donanemab are the first drugs to slow the progress of the disease but the independent body that decides which medicines should be available on the NHS has concluded that neither has benefits that justify their high cost.

"Neither drug can be recommended," said the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in its final assessment last week, because the "overall costs of purchasing and administering the drugs remain high and the benefits too small". Both lecanemab and donanemab have been approved as medicines in UK, so will be available privately.

