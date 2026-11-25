A medication for erectile dysfunction could help the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers are optimistic about the drug and how it can open new treatment possibilities.

Effective for some

The drug AR1001, which is similar to Viagra, “was able to effectively slow down people’s decline in memory and thinking by nearly a third,” said Richard Oakley, the associate director for research and innovation at the Alzheimer’s Society, in a statement . The side effects were “mostly mild to moderate” during a yearlong clinical trial of more than 1,500 people with early Alzheimer’s disease .

While the results were promising, they occurred only in those who “weren’t already taking other dementia drugs,” said The Washington Post . In the rest of the participants, specifically those who were “already taking standard medications to manage symptoms,” the additional medication “showed little to no benefit.”

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Erectile dysfunction drugs work by “blocking an enzyme that normally breaks down a chemical messenger” called cGMP, University of Sheffield neuroscience PhD candidate Rahul Sidhu said at The Conversation . Blocking the enzyme “allows cGMP to build up, helping the muscles around blood vessels relax” and widen, “allowing more blood to flow through them.” The chemical messenger also “helps brain cells communicate with each other,” and “increasing its levels could help brain cells survive and maintain the connections they need to share information,” which could also assist in treating Alzheimer’s.

More to learn

Researchers are unsure why AR1001 was not effective in those who were taking other Alzheimer’s medications, but it could be because the “pill’s effects overlap with those of standard dementia drugs, leaving little room for added benefit,” said the Post. Or the people already taking those medications may “simply have been harder to help.” Further trials are needed, as the drug “would have to be scrutinized by the scientific community and drug regulatory bodies before it could be prescribed to treat Alzheimer’s,” said The Guardian .

Despite the mixed results, this is an “encouraging development in Alzheimer’s research,” Sheona Scales, the director of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said to The Guardian. The clinical trial “reinforces the importance of exploring different approaches to tackling this complex disease.”