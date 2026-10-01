Cannabis use linked to worsened seizures

Could regular marijuana use make epilepsy worse? A new study suggests it might.

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of a brain scan, ECG printouts, and a hand holding a joint
Cannabis compounds are already being used in epilepsy treatments
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

A new study suggests a worrying link between frequent marijuana use and care-intensive seizures in people with ‘hard-to-treat’ epilepsy. While it’s too early to prove causation, researchers believe the connection warrants further study.

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

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