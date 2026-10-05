Kratom: a dangerous high

Is an addictive opioid-like drug getting preferential treatment from the Trump administration?

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Huntington, N.Y.: Products containing Kratom on sale at a local tobacco store in Huntington, New York on August 21, 2025. (Photo by Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
“Anyone who says kratom is not addictive has never tried it”
(Image credit: Alejandra Villa Loarca / Newsday RM / Getty Images)

What is kratom?

Derived from the leaves of the kratom tree, the legal high is sold in convenience stores, smoke shops, and service stations across the U.S. with the pitch that it can ease pain and boost energy. As use has increased—some 5 million Americans have tried kratom, turning the drug into a billion- dollar industry—so have its harms. More than 5,200 people fatally overdosed on kratom between 2020 and 2024, according to the CDC, and kratom-related hospitalizations and poisonings have rocketed nearly 1,300% over the past decade, with nearly 3,500 people severely sickened last year. Authorities found packages of the drug while investigating the mysterious deaths of two University of Mississippi undergrads, ages 18 and 20, in separate incidents recently. Responding to growing concern, the Drug Enforcement Administration this summer temporarily classified three kratom derivatives as federally illegal Schedule 1 substances, a category that includes heroin and LSD. But the Department of Health and Human Services emphasized the change was “not intended to regulate natural leaf kratom,” only synthetics and concentrates of its psychoactive compounds. Many experts call that insufficient—and suggest ties between Trump Cabinet members and kratom firms could be influencing regulations. “It’s looking like we have a coin-operated drug policy,” said former White House adviser Dr. Kevin Sabet.

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