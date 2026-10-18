Mental illness: why is it on the rise?

Dismissing ‘overdiagnosis’ of conditions can be unhelpful for those suffering real distress – but so can a ‘label for life’

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Wes Streeting speaking at the Labour Conference
As health secretary, Streeting was accused of fanning the flames of a mental-health culture war
(Image credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Future Publishing / Getty Images)

In March last year Wes Streeting, then the health secretary, suggested that mental health and neurodevelopmental conditions were being “over-diagnosed”. In doing so, he rode “headlong into another culture war”, said Patrick Butler in The Guardian.

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