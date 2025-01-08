Naltrexone: the wonder drug for alcoholism

The pill is said to have a high success rate in reducing alcohol cravings with few side effects

Naltrexone is relatively low cost and more widely available privately than on the NHS
Although it's been used since the 1980s, naltrexone remains a relatively unknown treatment for alcohol dependency.

Costing around £3 per pill, the drug blocks the "euphoric and sedative effects" of alcohol which helps "reduce cravings" and cut down consumption, said London's The Standard. Naltrexone reportedly has a claimed 80% success rate in clinical trials and can be prescribed by the NHS but is more commonly accessible privately.

