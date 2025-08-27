Sloth fever shows no signs of slowing down
The vector-borne illness is expanding its range
Sloth fever, or the Oropouche virus, was not seen outside the Amazon up until recently. Prior to 2023, only a few hundred cases were recorded annually. But now the virus has been spreading across the western hemisphere, and infections are likely only going to increase.
What is sloth fever?
Sloth fever is mostly spread by a small insect called the biting midge, which lives in rural areas all over the world. "Sometimes this midge bites you, and you don't realize," William de Souza, a virologist at the Kentucky College of Medicine, said to National Geographic. "You don't see because it's so fast." Midges can transmit the virus to several animals, including sloths and humans. The virus is vector-borne and does not spread directly from person to person. Instead, "when a midge bites an infected host, it can pass on the pathogen to a human during a subsequent bite," said Vox. The virus may also be sexually transmissible, but there are yet to be documented cases.
Infection from the Oropouche virus can cause fevers, coughs, chills and body aches. Largely, people survive it, and many cases are asymptomatic. But in severe cases, it can be deadly. It also poses a particular risk to those who are expecting, as it may "trigger a fever that may cause pregnant people to miscarry or their babies to have birth defects known as microcephaly," similar to the Zika virus, said Salon.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Outbreaks of sloth fever used to be limited to forests, but that changed in 2023 when it began "spreading in metropolises like Rio de Janeiro," said Vox. This allowed for wider transit when travelers brought the diseases back to many other places. Since then, "Oropouche fever has sprung up in the U.S., Canada and Europe in people returning from the afflicted region." The outbreak has "killed at least five people."
Why is it spreading?
The expanded range of sloth fever is largely due to human activity. "Dynamics like deforestation, urban sprawl, international travel and gaps in surveillance are converging to drive up the dangers from infections spread by animals," said Vox. Researchers have also found that, along with biting midges, certain species of mosquitoes are capable of spreading the infection. More insects could also be spreading candidates in the future.
Past strains of Oropouche have "mutated to form a version that's better and faster at infecting cells," said National Geographic. As a result, "people previously infected in the Amazon could be susceptible to reinfection by the new strains," said de Souza. On top of this, climate change has expanded the range of vectors for the virus. Higher temperatures and rainfall "make more of the world an ideal place to breed" for mites and mosquitoes. This "could increase their contact with urban zones, which, for now, tend to have fewer midges."
There is currently no cure for the virus, so experts recommend taking precautions to avoid being bitten, like wearing long clothing and using bug spray. Other vector-borne illnesses have also been spreading more rapidly as of late. "We are seeing cumulative threats because we are seeing not just one vector-borne disease," Tatiane Moraes de Sousa, a researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation and a professor at the State University of Rio de Janeiro, said to Vox. "In a lot of scenarios, we are also maintaining high levels of communicable diseases."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
'With every technological advance, there are risks'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
5 of the best platonic TV friendships
the week recommends Maintaining boundaries has proven tricky for all but the most committed of buddies on the small screen
-
Why are global postal services cutting off package delivery to the US?
Today's Big Question 'Uncertainty' around new tariff rules halts small-dollar imports
-
A new subtype of diabetes was found and it may require different treatment
Under the radar It is prevalent in Black Africans and Americans
-
Texas declares end to measles outbreak
Speed Read The vaccine-preventable disease is still spreading in neighboring states, Mexico and Canada
-
How China is battling the chikungunya virus
Under The Radar Thousands of cases of the debilitating disease have been found in the country
-
RFK Jr. shuts down mRNA vaccine funding at agency
Speed Read The decision canceled or modified 22 projects, primarily for work on vaccines and therapeutics for respiratory viruses
-
Forever chemicals were found in reusable menstrual products. That is nothing new for women.
Under the Radar Toxic chemicals are all too common in such products
-
Babies born using 3 people's DNA lack hereditary disease
Under the Radar The method could eliminate mutations for future generations
-
Not just a number: how aging rates vary by country
The explainer Inequality is a key factor
-
Children's health has declined in the US
The Explainer It's likely a sign of larger systemic issues