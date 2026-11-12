The Explainer

What is ferritin face?

Social media trend claims facial clues could detect iron deficiencies, but professionals are sceptical

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Woman looking frustrated and tired due to health concerns
Users of social media claims low ferritin symptoms include dark under-eyes, pale and dry skin, and hair loss
(Image credit: Darya Komarova / Getty Images)

“Forget jade rollers, LED masks and salmon sperm facials,” said Chloe Casey, a lecturer in nutrition and behaviour, on The Conversation. The “latest skincare trend” is… a blood test.

That’s the way to investigate “Ferritin face”, which is cropping up all over social media. Posters are claiming that iron deficiency can be seen on your face via symptoms such as dark under-eyes, pale and dry skin, and hair loss.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

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