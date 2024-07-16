What is sickle cell anaemia?
The UK has approved the use of a new drug to treat a disease that predominantly affects people of colour
Five seemingly unconnected Black and ethnic minority Londoners discover they have superpowers in the hit Netflix series "Supacell". The link between them? They all suffer from sickle cell anaemia, a condition that disproportionately affects people of colour.
Beyond "subtly interspersing real-life issues that affect Black Britons" into the plot, the inclusion of sickle cell anaemia is its "biggest real-life undercurrent", wrote Lanre Bakare in The Guardian. The show began airing in June, a month after the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) approved a new drug that may alleviate the symptoms of the illness for the thousands of people who suffer from it.
What is sickle cell anaemia?
Sickle cell anaemia is a genetic condition in which the shape of blood cells changes into "crescents or sickles", said Bakare, which can "trigger severely painful episodes". It affects people who inherit the sickle cell gene from both parents – rather than inheriting the gene from just one.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Only one in five people know about the disease, according to Rapman, the creator of "Supacell", who is also known as Andrew Onwubolu. "It's crazy how unknown it is, especially for a disease that affects so many people," he told The Guardian.
How is it different from sickle cell disease?
Sickle cell disease is a broad set of five genetic conditions that affect red blood cells. Sickle cell anaemia is the most serious type of sickle cell disease and manifests in people who have inherited the gene from both parents, according to the NHS. Sickle cell disease is also common in people with an African or Caribbean heritage. It can also affect a smaller number of people with South Asian or Middle Eastern ancestry.
What are the symptoms?
The main symptoms, said the NHS, include painful episodes called "sickle cell crises" that can be "very severe" and last for days or weeks. It brings an increased risk of serious infection, as well as anaemia – in which the misshapen red blood cells cannot carry enough oxygen around the body, leading to shortness of breath and tiredness. The sickle cell crises can lead to coma and even death, said Bakare. It is a life-limiting condition that can shorten life expectancy by 20 to 30 years.
Why does it mostly affect Black and ethnic minority people?
This genetic variant is common among people from specific ethnic groups because the sickle shape of the red blood cell is "inhospitable to the parasite that causes malaria", said red blood cell researcher Johan Flygare on The Conversation. Technically, therefore, sickle cell disease protects individuals from malaria. But the sickle-shaped cells break down very easily as a result, and this leads to many of the symptoms. In the UK, approximately 17,500 people live with sickle cell disease.
What is the treatment?
Sickle cell anaemia sufferers need frequent blood transfusions, said Flygare. These offer quick relief to improve oxygen levels and reduce stroke levels, but they also cause iron to build up in vital organs like the heart and liver. There is also the potential for life-threatening immune reactions, such as "transfusion-related acute lung injuries".
Treatment options also include hydroxyurea, a relatively cheap drug that induces the production of a foetal version of the haemoglobin gene. This, in turn, leads to the formation of red blood cells and alleviates symptoms – but it also reduces the white blood cell count, which can weaken the immune system.
A new drug, called Voxelotor, has been described as "life-changing" and works by helping haemoglobin hold on to more oxygen and prevent them from becoming misshapen, said Sky News. Although it was initially rejected for widespread NHS use, NICE approved the drug in final draft guidance in May for use in the UK – with around 4,000 patients set to benefit initially.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Keumars Afifi-Sabet is a freelance writer at The Week Digital, and is the technology editor on Live Science, another Future Publishing brand. He was previously features editor with ITPro, where he commissioned and published in-depth articles around a variety of areas including AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity. As a writer, he specialises in technology and current affairs. In addition to The Week Digital, he contributes to Computeractive and TechRadar, among other publications.
-
How to save money on summer holiday activities
The Explainer Children may be looking forward to the summer holidays but it can be a financially stressful time for parents
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published
-
Laura van den Berg's 6 favorite books with hidden secrets
Feature The author recommends works by Patricia Lockwood, Gillian Flynn, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 charming homes in saltbox style
Feature Featuring an outdoor shower in Massachusetts and antique stone walls in New York
By The Week Staff Published
-
The US is at risk for dengue fever
The explainer The buzz surrounding the mosquito-borne illness
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Covid might be to blame for an uptick in rare cancers
The explainer The virus may be making us more susceptible to certain cancers
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
The bird flu fight is faltering
Talking Points Are pandemic lessons going unheeded?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Immunotherapy and hay fever
The Explainer Research shows that the treatment could provide significant relief from symptoms for many hay fever sufferers
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Lead poisoning remains a threat
The Explainer The toxin is built into our lives
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
The alarming rise of cancer in young people
Under the radar Cancer rates are rising, and the cause is not clear
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Our microbiome is social like us
The Explainer Microbes can be friendly too
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
What Florida is — and isn't — doing to curb the biggest measles outbreak in the US
Talking Points DeSantis appointee defies expert consensus to stop the spread
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published