Why more men are wearing jewellery
Pop culture is boosting interest in earrings and necklaces, alongside classic tie pins and lapel pins
A wedding ring may be the only jewellery that many men habitually wear, but a growing number are embracing earrings, necklaces and other such accessories.
According to Euromonitor, the global value of the men's luxury jewellery market reached around $7.3 billion (£5.8 billion) in 2023 – an annual increase of 7.3% that "outpaces" the 4.6% growth in the women's market, said Vogue Business.
Glittering history
The popularity of jewellery for men has "waxed and waned over millennia", said fashion writer Shane Kurup in The Telegraph. After opening Tutankhamun's tomb in 1922, Howard Carter discovered "that the boy king had pierced ears". And the ancient Persian capital Persepolis is decorated with engravings of warriors "with dangling lobe ornaments".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Earrings were also a "male preserve" among the "movers and shakers of 16th century Europe". Sir Walter Raleigh was "fond of a sizeable pearl earring", as was Charles I, who is "believed to have worn his prize teardrop into battle".
In the 1980s, jewellery-wearing "pop poster boys from George Michael to Billy Idol" helped to bring earrings back into fashion, and in the 2000s, "metrosexual icon" David Beckham made diamond studs a "must-have among chaps who would have baulked at them before".
Now, a new generation of "Gen Z catnip like Paul Mescal, Shawn Mendes and Rege-Jean Page" is taking up the mantle.
The new gem-fluencers
Never underestimate the influence of pop culture, said Rhik Samadder in The Guardian. The "simple chain worn by sensitive beefcake Paul Mescal" in his role as Connell in the 2020 BBC adaptation of "Normal People" became a "cultural phenomenon" that "inspired a song, its own Instagram account, and still shines as a symbol of our lockdown thirst".
The signet ring worn by Leo Woodall in the Netflix romcom "One Day" looks set to be "this year’s Connell's chain". And men are also drawing inspiration from Timothée Chalamet's "Cartier candy-inspired necklace" and "Jacob Elordi's thermometer-busting eyebrow piercing" in "Saltburn".
Reinventing the classics
After hosting Sotheby's first sale dedicated to men's jewellery last year in New York, the auction house's vice-chair of jewellery, Frank Everett, told the Financial Times that "even very traditional guys" will now wear a tie pin or lapel pin, which are a "great way to dress up a suit".
London jeweller Darren Sherwood, of the Mr Sherwood brand, is also a proponent of the pin. While men's watches can be pricey and are often hidden under cuffs, lapel and tie pins offer "subtle ways that men can show off their style", he said.
Daniel Todd, buying director at Mr Porter, told the paper that the online fashion retailer had seen sales of tie bars more than double between January and October last year, compared with the same period in 2022 – an increase that he attributed to a post-pandemic "return to more formal dress codes".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Adrienne Wyper has been a freelance sub-editor and writer for The Week's website and magazine since 2015. As a travel and lifestyle journalist, she has also written and edited for other titles including BBC Countryfile, British Travel Journal, Coast, Country Living, Country Walking, Good Housekeeping, The Independent, The Lady and Woman’s Own.
-
7 magnificent hotels to visit before the summer crowds descend
The Week Recommends Have beach time in the Dominican Republic or a spa day in Saint-Tropez
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Sheep spray
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
The bird flu fight is faltering
Talking Points Are pandemic lessons going unheeded?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Ballet flats: the new men's fashion must-have?
Talking point 'Sleek, barely there footwear' is blurring traditional gender divisions
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Otiumberg: sustainable jewellery beyond the hype
Under the radar Launched by two sisters, this London-based brand has gone from strength to strength
By Alexandra Zagalsky Published
-
Essential jewellery pieces to wear this summer
The Week Recommends Add exuberant and playful items to your summer capsule wardrobe
By Alexandra Zagalsky Published
-
Edge of Ember: affordable fine jewellery for classicists
feature London-based brand has gone from strength to strength with its youthful and elegant designs
By Alexandra Zagalsky Published
-
Alexandre Arnault interview: The Landmark heralds a ‘new era’ for Tiffany & Co.
Under the Radar Arnault takes us on a tour of the luxury brand’s renovated flagship store in New York
By Felix Bischof Published
-
Monbouquette: clever convertible jewels
Under the Radar Meet the mother-and-daughter design duo who want fine jewellery to do more
By Alexandra Zagalsky Published
-
Grain de Café by Cartier: high carat, zero caffeine
Under the Radar With its latest fine jewellery collection, Cartier finds precious beauty in the coffee bean
By Felix Bischof Published
-
Cece Jewellery: tattoos of a different kind
feature The 18ct vintage-inspired pieces by British goldsmith, Cece Fein Hughes, are a lesson in symbolism
By Alexandra Zagalsky Published