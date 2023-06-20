Hunter Biden pleads guilty to federal tax crimes, avoids gun prosecution

Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, has agreed to plead guilty to federal tax evasion charges, and will likely avoid prosecution for having illegally purchased a gun while addicted to a controlled substance, the Justice Department disclosed on Tuesday. Biden's agreement, while still subject to approval from a federal judge, is a sign "that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved," his attorney Christopher Clark said in a statement.

Biden's addiction to crack cocaine, as well as his various financial ventures, have been the focus of a longstanding inquiry on the part of both federal prosecutors, as well as Republican lawmakers eager to capitalize on any insinuation of criminality on the part of the first family. On his Truth Social platform, former President Donald Trump raged against the reported deal, alleging that "the corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere 'traffic ticket.'" House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) on Twitter claimed Tuesday's announcement would have no impact on his committee's questionable investigation into the Biden's alleged criminality, vowing he will "not rest until the full extent of President Biden's involvement in the family's schemes are revealed."

🚨🚨🚨 Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery. Read my full statement.👇 pic.twitter.com/9swtTaUUQu — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) June 20, 2023

GOP Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee similarly insinuated without evidence that Tuesday's announcement was the result of nefarious meddling by the president:

It’s no coincidence that less than a week after President Trump is arraigned by the DOJ, Hunter Biden is pleading guilty to a sweetheart deal with no jail time. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 20, 2023

The White House has offered a brief statement in support of Biden, affirming that "the President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life."

According to Biden's attorney, the agreement made between Hunter and U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump appointee, means that Biden will "take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments" alongside a separate forthcoming arrangement over his having illegally purchased a gun while addicted to crack cocaine.

"Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life," Clark added. "He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward."