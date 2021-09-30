Protesters demand Democrats' 'override the parliamentarian' during immigration protest on Golden Gate Bridge

Traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge was brought to a temporary halt Thursday morning, as protesters imploring Congress to provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants exited their cars and took over the iconic San Francisco landmark, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As the car backlog piled up, demonstrators rebelled against "Democrats' lack of action to pass meaningful immigration reform," writes the Chronicle. Dozens, if not all, of the protesters were undocumented, adding a harrowing-yet-powerful layer to the early-morning traffic jam, which continued for about an hour.

Singing for the stalled motorists pic.twitter.com/DrQJFMvglD — Deepa Fernandes (@deepafern) September 30, 2021

"We are escalating our actions and our undocumented families are risking arrest and possibly deportation to send the message we can no longer wait," said undocumented immigrant and DACA recipient Luis Angel Reyes Savalza.

The protest was organized by the Movement for Citizenship for All and the Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship for All, and also focused on climate and racial justice issues, per the Chronicle. Demonstrators carried an "override the parliamentarian" banner, demanding Democrats repeal the decision to exclude immigration provisions from the party's $3.5 trillion spending package.

Protesters have blocked traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge to demand Congress grant a pathway to citizenship for the country’s 11 million undocumented people @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/gDzGQaKBcU — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 30, 2021

Said Reyes Savalza on Thursday: "We have learned from this and call on all undocumented immigrants and our allies to unite and strike, this time for citizenship for all 11 million undocumented immigrants in this country." Read more at the San Francisco Chronicle.