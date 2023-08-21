Will the GOP primary debates matter?

On August 23, Fox News will sponsor the first debate between Republican presidential contenders in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Eight candidates, including former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have met the Republican National Committee's standards for making the debate stage. But a major question mark hangs over the proceedings, because Trump, who holds a commanding lead in public opinion polling, has not decided whether he will attend. The origins The first primary debate between presidential aspirants was held in 1948, when two Republicans seeking to depose Democratic President Harry Truman squared off in an audio-only radio debate hosted in Portland, Oregon. The GOP would not hold another primary debate until 1980, when front-runner Ronald Reagan skipped the first debate in Iowa at the behest of his campaign team. By then, the party had fully embraced the idea that primary voters, rather than party insiders, should select the nominee. Skip advert Since 1980, the number of Republican primary debates has increased steadily, from seven in 1988 to 20 in 2012 and 19 in 2016 — a growth that has coincided with a dramatic rise in the number of people seeking the party's nomination in each cycle. Those candidates, most of whom have little to no shot at the nod, have turned their brief national exposures into cabinet positions, cable news analyst gigs and more prominent positions in party leadership. No incumbent president has ever participated in a primary debate. That could be a mistake. The consensus among political science researchers is that the general election debates between the major party candidates have little impact on the result other than generating temporary changes in polling. But the primary debates are a different story. Without the ingrained partisanship that reduces the number of persuadable voters in the general election, polls and outcomes in primaries are much more volatile. Particularly early in the campaign, primary debates allow relatively unknown challengers to introduce themselves to the public, kick-start fundraising and build momentum heading into the primary elections.

That said, the GOP's presidential primaries have been more predictable than their Democratic counterparts. The early front-runner in every contested nomination battle of the primary era ended up winning, until 2016, when former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, the leader of the so-called invisible primary (the period before the debates when candidates raise money and position themselves to capture the nod) crashed and burned. Dramatic moments Republican debates have produced many memorable moments over the years. In February 1980, former California Gov. Ronald Reagan, then an insurgent candidate from the party's ultraconservative wing, decided to pay for a debate in Nashua, New Hampshire. Reagan invited multiple other candidates at the last minute, causing a rift with George H.W. Bush's campaign, which had agreed only to a one-on-one debate. Skip advert After skipping the Iowa debate and then losing the state's caucus to Bush, Reagan had tumbled in the polls and trailed Bush in New Hampshire throughout the month. The most explosive part of the debate thus unfolded on camera before it officially began, as debate moderator Jon Breen informed the crowd that the other candidates wouldn't be allowed to speak. As an incensed Reagan protested, the hosts cut off his mic, with Reagan famously retorting, "I am paying for this microphone, Mr. Green!" (Yes, he got Breen's name wrong). This time it was Bush who took the media beating for being a poor sport, and his campaign never recovered. Republicans wouldn't debate again until 1988, when Bush, who had served eight years as vice president, sought his party's nomination as an overwhelming favorite. His chief rival was Kansas Sen. Bob Dole, and despite little difference in policy preferences, their long-standing rivalry was contentious onstage and off. But Bush's status as the sitting vice president was too much for Dole to overcome. In 1996, as they sought to defeat incumbent Democratic President Bill Clinton, Republicans once again had an almost preordained candidate: Dole, who parlayed his runner-up status in 1988 into a clear path to the nomination. After surprise losses in New Hampshire, Arizona and Delaware, Dole looked to right the ship before the South Carolina primary. But during a February 29,1988, debate in Columbia, Dole was asked by a reporter if he would oppose a first-trimester abortion for her if she was raped. In his initial response, Dole said he would indeed oppose it, then after other candidates outflanked him to the left, Dole revised his answer, saying, "I thought we had 10 seconds on the last thing," he said. "Let me suggest that I support the exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother." Despite the bizarre flub and being on the wrong side of the party's electorate on abortion, Dole wouldn't lose another primary. Skip advert