Trump's actions cut a wide swath across Hawaii's economy

The state's tourism and farming sectors are two of the largest hit industries

Downtown Honolulu is seen in a stock image.
The skyline of Honolulu, one of many Hawaiian cities that could feel economically burdened
(Image credit: Stock Photo via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

As President Donald Trump continues to make large changes to the federal government, one state is reportedly already feeling a significant financial burden — while more than 4,700 miles away from the White House. Hawaii is reportedly dealing with problems in several of its economic sectors as a result of Trump's policies, which have left many in the Aloha State concerned for their future.

Hawaii's agriculture and tourism industries could be among the hardest hit of any state in the country as Trump pauses funding for federal farming programs, and his global tariffs are expected to slow tourism across the United States. Many Hawaiians have cast doubt on the state's financial health and are worried that cuts to federal programs could directly affect them.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸