We've heard a lot about inflation in recent years, but we might not be as familiar with two terms that describe phenomena that could be partly driving it: greedflation and wageflation.

"When inflation took off in 2021 in the U.S., so did corporate profits," said The Wall Street Journal. This raised some eyebrows. But just as profit margins are beginning to narrow, "wages are now growing faster than prices," which is "just as problematic for getting inflation down."

What are greedflation and wageflation?

Greedflation is "inflation driven by corporations flexing their power to jack up prices more than cost," the Journal explained. In other words, when the "circumstances of 2021 and 2022 made for a seller's paradise," corporations cashed in. "Pretax margins shot from 15.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 17.9% in the second quarter of 2021," based on the Commerce Department's measure of total value added by corporate businesses.

Wageflation, on the other hand, occurs when wages grow at a faster rate than prices. It's "a precipitous, unexpected and immediate rise in wages based on unique market forces," wherein "employers pay more for the same job and the same level of productivity," Forbes said. While wageflation might be less enraging for the average American, given that it's a win for workers, it's still "a key driver" of the inflation situation we're in right now, per CNBC.

When you apply via our links we may earn an affiliate commission.

How are they relevant to the economy right now?

Greedflation is "on its way out," the Journal said. "Pretax margins, which widened sharply in 2021 and 2022, were roughly back to prepandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023." This is further evidenced by the fact that "margins in six of the S&P 500's 11 sectors were lower in the second quarter than four years earlier," the Journal added.