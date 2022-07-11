Did the Supreme Court's abortion decision save Democrats from losing Congress?

Opinion polls show that voters care most about the economy — voters almost always care most about the economy — and inflation and other economic drags weighing down President Biden and the Democrats as they head into November's midterm elections.

"Still, the economy isn't the only issue getting more attention this year," The Associated Press reports. "Many also prioritize other issues that are core to Biden and Democrats' agenda, including abortion, women's rights, and gun policy, which could help Democrats as they try to pad — or at least protect — their razor-thin majority."

There is some evidence that the polling is turning positive for Democrats after the Supreme Court's unpopular decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion. But is it enough to trump the conventional wisdom that Republicans are a shoo-in to sweep the midterms?

Give Dems a chance

In the 10 generic congressional ballot polls released since the Supreme Court struck down Roe, Democrats are now beating Republicans by an average of 1.7 percentage points, a swing of about 3-5 percentage points in Democrats' favor, Simon Rosenberg writes at the New Democrat Network. With the momentum on their side and "Democrats now consistently leading in the generic ballot, it is a new election, a competitive not a wave election, and all talk of a Republican wave should end."

The biggest shift was in Marist's polling, which went from Democrats being down 3 points in April, before the leaked Supreme Court opinion forecast Roe's demise, to up 7 points in June, a swing of 10 points.

"The decision by SCOTUS has sent shockwaves through the electorate," said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. "Men are +12 points and women are +18 points more likely to support congressional candidates who pledge to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade. Digging deeper, 63 percent of women, including 74 percent of suburban women, are also concerned that the court's decision is a harbinger of things to come."

Nope, everything's coming up Republicans

"While we might see progressive voters energized after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Democrats are probably in pretty deep trouble," FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver told ABC News. "In fact, our model puts their chances of keeping the House at only 10 to 15 percent." Politico's detailed election forecast currently rates the House "likely Republican" and the Senate "leans Republican."

If you average all the generic congressional ballot polls, Democrats are down by about 2 percentage points, but "in important ways, that 2-point deficit understates the degree of trouble that Democrats are in," Silver writes at FiveThirtyEight. Most of those polls surveyed registered voters, not likely voters, and "the electorate that turns out in November is likely to be more Republican." Adding individual polling and fundraising data plus input from election handicappers, he adds, "the Deluxe forecast expects Democrats to eventually lose the popular vote for the House by closer to 6 points, about the margin that they lost it by in 2014."

Democrats have a real shot at winning the Senate

"When asked to share their candid thoughts about the Democrats' chances of hanging onto their House majority in the coming election, party strategists often use words that cannot be printed in a family newsletter," Blake Hounshell writes at The New York Times. "But a brighter picture is coming together for Democrats on the Senate side."