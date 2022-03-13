U.S. blames Iran for ballistic missile attack on Iraqi Kurdistan

U.S. officials blamed Iran after a dozen ballistic missiles struck Irbil, the capital of semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, on Sunday, BBC reports.
Two other officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Washington Post that the missiles came from Iran.
The missiles landed near a United States consulate complex and damaged a local television news studio at around 1:30 a.m. local time, the Post reported. No one was killed or injured.
According to BBC, the U.S. State Department denounced the attack as "outrageous." Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi took to Twitter, calling the strike "an attack on the security of our people" and promising that Iraq's "security forces will investigate and stand firm against any threats."
Iranian-backed Iraqi militia groups previously launched a wave of rocket and drone attacks against U.S.-aligned targets in Iraq and Syria in January. Per the Post, these strikes "did not cause casualties among U.S. service members and were clustered around the second anniversary of a U.S. decision to assassinate revered Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani."