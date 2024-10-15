Russia and Iran 'up the ante' after meeting in Turkmenistan

Two nations talk up their closer ties but some in Tehran believe Putin 'still owes' them

Photo composite illustration of Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian
Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian met last week as the 'axis of resistance' expands
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty / AP)
By
published

Vladimir Putin says he wants to create a "new world order" of Russia's allies after he met Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, in Turkmenistan.

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, the two leaders "hailed" their "growing economic ties and similar views on world affairs", said Reuters. It is an "entente viewed with concern by the United States".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸