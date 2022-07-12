Liz Cheney reveals Trump recently tried to contact Jan. 6 witness

At the conclusion of Tuesday's Jan. 6 committee hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) revealed that former President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the panel's investigation.

"After our last hearing, President Trump tried to call a witness in our investigation, a witness you have not yet seen in these hearings," Cheney, the vice chair of the committee, said. "That person declined to answer or respond to President Trump's call, and instead alerted their lawyer to the call. Their lawyer alerted us. And this committee has supplied that information to the Department of Justice."

Last week, the panel shared that a Trump ally reached out to a witness and said Trump was monitoring the hearings and reading transcripts. The committee, Cheney said on Tuesday, will "take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously."