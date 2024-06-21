Japan's deadly 'flesh-eating' bacteria

Health experts grapple with record surge of STSS, which some claim is linked to Covid restrictions

Streptococcus bacteria as seen under a microscope
Streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, or STSS, is a 'rare but serious' bacterial infection, which claimed 77 lives in Japan from January-March this year
(Image credit: BSIP / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
By
published

Health experts are struggling to explain the record spread of a deadly "flesh-eating" bacteria in Japan, one that can prove fatal within 48 hours of infection.

The National Institute of Infectious Diseases has reported 977 cases of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS) – with 77 confirmed deaths between January and March – since the start of 2024, nearly three times as many as there were this time last year.

