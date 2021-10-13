Star Trek actor William Shatner just blasted off into space on Jeff Bezos' rocket

Beam him up, Bezos.

Today's the day actor William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on the original hit sci-fi TV show Star Trek, heads to the edge of space alongside Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin, and if he's feeling anything like he did last week, he's probably "a little frightened."

Luckily, Shatner's voyage will last just 11 minutes, during which time he plans "to be looking out the window with my nose pressed against the window."

Liftoff aboard the New Shepard rocket just moments ago was a success, after the departure was pushed back a day due to heavy winds.

Watch Shatner's iconic journey live below: