Late night hosts crack old-man jokes about Biden's meeting with Queen Elizabeth

"President Biden is still on his European tour, and this weekend he and the first lady met with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. Afterward, Biden said the queen reminds him of his mother, so "I'm pretty sure that will be Biden's last meeting with the queen," he said. "I don't care who you are, no one wants to hear that they remind you of your mother. Something tells me Biden would not do well on Tinder." Fallon imagined Biden old-school rambling to NATO leaders.

"President Biden said the queen 'reminds me of my mother,' and the queen — this was kind of cool — the queen said, 'Oh, really, could mother do this?' And then she dropped into a full splits," Jimmy Kimmel joked at Kimmel Live. "There's some controversy because Biden kept his sunglasses on when he visited the queen. It's a violation of protocol that could get him Ray-Banned from the palace."

"According to royal experts, wearing sunglasses while meeting the queen is a big no-no," James Corden said at The Late Late Show. But "instead of somebody just asking Biden to remove his sunglasses, they did what British people do best: They gave him passive-aggressive looks and then just trashed him behind his back. Can you imagine if Trump had done that? The American press would explode. But because Biden did it, they're like, 'I know, but it's all right, he's not the last guy.' It wasn't totally disrespectful," he added. "Biden did tilt the glasses down as the queen walked past, just to let her know that she's still got it."

Biden's overseas trip "is good news for democracy, bad news for me, because I had hoped to have him as my first guest for our return to the Ed Sullivan Theater," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. Luckily, Dana Carvey stepped in to mangle language as Biden. "Words, they're like Republicans, the don't want to work with me but I keep trying anyway," he said amid a bunch of folksy catch phrases.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah called his recap of Biden's Europe trip "Grandpa's Day Out," but he also laughed at Queen Elizabeth trying to cut a cake with a sword. "In many ways I feel for the queen," he said. "I mean, she's 95 years old and she's starting to realize that they're not gonna let her behead anyone ever again."