Late night hosts are not impressed with GOP senators' questions for Ketanji Brown Jackson

"Today in Washington it was Day 2 of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson," Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show. "Judge Jackson spent all day answering questions. Meanwhile, can we see the Republican senators who were asking them? Gosh, looks like the Employee of the Month wall at Cracker Barrel."

Yes, "Republicans used the opportunity to try to portray Jackson as soft on crime," James Corden said on The Late Late Show. "How soft are Republicans talking here, do we think? Like, not handing out maximum sentences levels of soft, or, you know, deciding to look the other way after Jan. 6?"

"It's funny listening to the same people who let the president get away with trying to overthrow the government call anyone soft on crime, but this is how it goes," Jimmy Kimmel agreed on Kimmel Live. Jackson's opening statement Monday "got praise from both sides of the aisle," he added, "but not every Republican was impressed. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Josh Hawley were like, 'You lost us at Katanji.'"

Hawley, "what a creep this guy is," he "spent much of his 30 allowed minutes reading a list of child porn videos from a case the judge worked on — he did, that's not a joke," Kimmel said. "He's trying to, like, throw meat to these QAnuts, and also smear a woman who's a mother of two daughters and quite clearly not pro–child porn."

"But despite the gratuitous attacks, Judge Jackson's been very cool under pressure," Kimmel said. "If you haven't been watching this hearing, this will tell you all you need to know: We decided to compare and contrast questions from the Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee."

"Meanwhile, we are getting more details about what happened behind the scenes of Donald Trump's presidency from Kid Rock, of all people," Kimmel said. "Kid Rock sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson last night" and "told him a crazy story about a visit to the White House during which he, Kid Rock, was asked to weigh in on the standoff with Kim Jong Un." Yes, "for about 2 minutes, Kid Rock was our secretary of defense," he joked. "Tucker was so excited to be with a rock star, he was laughing" hysterically, "then Kid Rock gave him a wedgie, a swirly, and sent him home in tears."