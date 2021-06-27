Biden clarifies that he would sign a bipartisan infrastructure bill, even without Democrats-only 'tandem' bill

The White House late Saturday released a statement clarifying that President Biden will sign a bipartisan infrastructure deal even if it isn't paired with an American Families Plan that Senate Democrats are working on. Biden and group of senators — five Republicans and five Democrats — announced the landmark $600 billion infrastructure deal on Thursday. Hours later, Biden told reporters if the infrastructure bill "is the only thing that comes to me, I'm not signing it. It's in tandem."

On Saturday, Biden said those comments "created the impression that I was issuing a veto threat on the very plan I had just agreed to, which was certainly not my intent." In fact, "I gave my word to support the infrastructure plan, and that's what I intend to do," he added. "I fully stand behind it without reservation or hesitation." Biden has been personally calling Republicans with the same message, Politico reports.