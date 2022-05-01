'Some guy named Brandon' is having a 'good year,' Biden quips at White House Correspondents' Dinner

President Biden mocked his predecessor at Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner, referring to former President Donald Trump's administration as "a horrible plague followed by two years of COVID," The Independent and NPR reported.

Saturday marked the first time in six years that a president had spoken at the star-studded fundraiser, due to the pandemic and Trump's acrimonious relationship with the press. Celebrities in attendance reportedly included Martha Stewart, Michael Keaton, Drew Barrymore, Melinda Gates, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson.

In his speech, Biden praised the journalists present as "guardians of truth." The president also made light of the slogan "Let's go Brandon" — a right-wing euphemism for "F--k Joe Biden" — quipping that "some guy named Brandon" is having "a really good year."

Daily Show host Trevor Noah also spoke at the event. "I was a little confused on why [you invited] me, but then I was told that you get your highest approval ratings when a biracial African guy is standing next to you," Noah said to Biden.