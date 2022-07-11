Should Biden be the nominee in 2024? 64 percent of Dems say no.

If President Biden chooses to run again in 2024, he'll be doing so against the wishes of his own party's voters.

According to a new New York Times/Siena College poll, 64 percent of those likely to cast ballots in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary said "the party should nominate a different candidate for President." Younger voters were especially keen on replacing Biden, with 94 percent of respondents aged 18 to 29 eager for new blood.

The president's support is strongest among African Americans and voters over 65, but pluralities of both groups — 47 percent and 42 percent, respectively — still say the party should back a different horse in 2024.

A combined 36 percent of those who want Biden to step aside cited his age or mental acuity when asked why they preferred another candidate. 32 percent said Biden wasn't doing a good job, while 10 percent said he isn't progressive enough.

The poll surveyed 849 registered voters between July 5 and July 7 with an error margin of 4.1 percent.

Some conservatives saw this poll as part of a larger trend in which the Democratic Party and mainstream media appear to have suddenly lost faith in Biden. "The NYT is really riding this one hard," American Conservative editor Rod Dreher wrote on Twitter, alluding to a New York Times article that ran on Saturday with the headline "At 79, Biden Is Testing the Boundaries of Age and the Presidency."