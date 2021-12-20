Loyal to a party that no longer exists

Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) isn't giving his fellow Democrats anything to celebrate this Christmas. In a surprise Sunday announcement on Fox News, Manchin effectively killed the most recent version of the Build Back Better proposal.

After weeks of negotiation, his decision struck many Democrats as a betrayal. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement questioning whether Manchin's conduct was in good faith. Democrats outside the White House were more scathing. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) dismissed his concerns as "complete bulls--t."

It may be comforting to thus blame Manchin for the administration's sinking fortunes in Congress and with the public. But Manchin's behavior isn't evidence of disloyalty or dishonesty. His progressive critics may not want to admit it, but he's been consistent — consistently opposed to their ambitions.

Manchin has expressed opposition to the bill's budgeting structure at least since October. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and others have tried to address some of those concerns, but has Manchin made clear he sees their efforts as accounting gimmicks rather than substantive revision.

The real dispute isn't about vote counts or balance sheets, though. On issues that combine high symbolic value with serious policy considerations, Manchin is simply out of step with a party that's shifted to the left.

Some of that friction is evident on climate, where Manchin opposes hundreds of billions in spending intended to achieve carbon neutrality, including a large subsidy for electric vehicles. The progressive consensus is that climate change is a crisis which demands immediate action at almost any cost. Most voters, however, don't see it that way, with just 12 percent of Americans ranking the issue among the most important problems facing the country.