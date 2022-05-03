Collins, Murkowski, Manchin, and Sinema weigh in on SCOTUS leak

Swing-vote Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) on Tuesday expressed their views on the draft Supreme Court opinion that leaked Monday night and would overturn Roe v. Wade (1973).

"Overturning Roe v. Wade endangers the health and wellbeing of women in Arizona and across America," Sinema wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

But despite her opposition to the court's decision, Sinema said she was unwilling to kill the Senate filibuster in order to force through legislation codifying abortion rights into federal law, The Hill reported.

Statement on Draft Supreme Court Opinion pic.twitter.com/3GYIF3YnM7 — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) May 3, 2022

Manchin did not directly criticize the draft ruling, but he did echo Sinema by voicing support for the filibuster. Both Manchin and Sinema noted that the filibuster has been used in the past to protect "women's rights."

Sens. Collins and Murkowski are both pro-choice, and both expressed disappointment with the leaked decision. Murkowski said the decision to overturn Roe "rocks my confidence in the court," while Collins said the ruling was "completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office." Both justices reportedly indicated to Collins that they considered Roe to be settled law.

Neither GOP senator, however, is likely to vote to weaken the filibuster while Democrats are in the majority.

Even if Democrats could remove the filibuster, they'd still be two votes short on codifying abortion access. Sens. Collins, Murkowski, Manchin, and Bob Casey (D-Penn.) all oppose the Democrats' Women's Health Protection Act.