Josh Hawley is now selling a mug featuring his much-derided Jan. 6 fist pump

Someone should probably tell Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) that just because you can, that doesn't mean you should.

The lawmaker who made waves after raising his fist in recognition of pro-Trump rioters shortly before the Jan. 6 riot is now featuring the infamous image on his campaign merch, Vice News reports.

From our Francis Chung, Sen. Josh Hawley greeting protesters in the east side of the Capitol before riots began. pic.twitter.com/I8DjBCDuoP — Manuel Quinones (@ManuelQ) January 6, 2021

More specifically, Hawley's team has added the highly-criticized picture to mugs supporters can buy for $20 each. It's "the perfect way to enjoy coffee, tea, or liberal tears!" reads one fundraising correspondence shared by The New York Times' Shane Goldmacher.

New: Josh Hawley is officially selling his 1/6 fist-pump as a mug pic.twitter.com/sNzCbaam1B — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 14, 2022

As Vice writes, that's certainly "a different kind of Jan. 6 mug shot."