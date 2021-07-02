Kamala Harris faces 'gusher of leaks' alleging her office is a 's--tshow'

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing a "gusher of leaks" alleging her office is a "s--tshow" — and one adviser alleges she's being sabotaged.

A story in Politico earlier this week described a "tense and at times dour" atmosphere in Harris' office, with one source saying it's a "place where people feel treated like s---." On Friday, Axios further reported that administration officials describe her office as a "s--tshow," and the report describes how there has been a "gusher of leaks" about alleged "dysfunction and infighting" there.

Relations between Harris' office and the West Wing are reportedly "tense," with some Biden officials seeing her operation as "poorly-managed," and Axios even writes that as White House officials express frustration over a "series of missteps" by the vice president, some senior administration officials are concerned about what would happen if President Biden didn't run for re-election in 2024 and she became Democrats' presidential nominee.

"Many Democrats, including some current senior administration officials, are concerned she could not defeat whomever the Republican Party puts up — even if it were Donald Trump," Axios writes, with a Democratic operative also saying that some in the party are starting to think, "Oh, she's f---ing up, maybe she shouldn't be the heir apparent.'"

White House officials, though, came to Harris' defense, with Biden senior adviser Cedric Richmond telling Axios this is all a "whisper campaign designed to sabotage her," while White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said she's "off to the fastest and strongest start of any vice president I have seen." Read more at Axios.