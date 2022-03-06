Harris will commemorate the 57th anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday' in Selma

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Selma, Alabama, on Sunday to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the attack on civil rights protesters that became known as Bloody Sunday, ABC News reported

On March 7, 1965, law enforcement officers used tear gas and billy clubs against a crowd of about 600 peaceful demonstrators as they attempted to cross the city's Edmund Pettus Bridge, hospitalizing 17 people and injuring dozens more.

John Lewis, who helped organize the march and later became a long-serving Georgia congressman, suffered a fractured skull when police attacked the mostly Black marchers.

Voting rights legislation bearing Lewis' name failed to pass in January after Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) refused help Senate Democrats circumvent the filibuster.

Harris, the first Black vice president, plans to walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. According to CNN, "[s]he will be joined by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, and Deputy Secretary of Veteran Affairs Donald Remy."