Kanye West holds a 2nd listening party for his new album, but it still hasn't been released

Stop us if you've heard this one before: a new Kanye West album is once again nowhere to be found on the day it was expected to be released.

The rapper on Thursday held a second listening party for his new album Donda at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where he has been staying for two weeks since the album's first listening party last month. Fans were expecting the new music to officially make its debut after that original event on July 22, but when it didn't, a representative said the new release date would be Aug. 6. It was later reported that West wouldn't be leaving the stadium until the album was finished, and he since provided a look at the tiny room where he's staying while working on it.

Now that Aug. 6 has arrived, Donda has again not been released. But the rapper certainly wowed the audience during the second listening party, during which he was "lifted hundreds of feet into the air as the halo lights below him shot into the heavens," Billboard writes. Kim Kardashian again attended the listening party, and one of the songs suggested West thinks she's "still in love with me" and that he wants her to "come back to me," BuzzFeed News reports.

In the lead-up to the listening party itself, West also bizarrely live streamed himself at the Mercedes Benz Stadium, at various points being seen working out and napping, per Billboard. A pre-order page for the album on Apple Music now lists its release date as Aug. 7, according to Newsweek, but don't be surprised if that doesn't hold and West's stadium stay ends up having to be extended a bit longer.