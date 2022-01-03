Kanye West dating actress Julia Fox

Kanye West seems to have decided that, as he sang on his 2021 album DONDA, "single life ain't so bad."

Page Six reported Monday that the 44-year-old Grammy-winning rapper has made things official with actress Julia Fox, according to a source close to Yeezy's new bae.

After their first dinner date in Miami Saturday night, Fox told a paparazzo she wasn't sure there would be a second date, but the two had dinner again Sunday night, just a few hours later. Clearly the second date went well.

A few hours before the first date, photos captured two unidentified women — one scantily clad — stepping out onto the balcony of Kanye's hotel room, but they were reportedly just friends.

Fox — a 31-year-old socialite, artist, clothing designer, and former dominatrix and Playboy model — made her acting debut as the mistress of Adam Sandler's sleazy jewel peddler in the 2019 film Uncut Gems.

She also hosts the subscribers-only podcast Forbidden Fruits, which premiered in May. In the first episode, she and co-host Niki Takesh interview an NYPD police officer who was also a former clinent of Fox in her dominatrix days. It appears those days aren't entirely behind her either. According to AV Club, the episode ends with the two hosts choking a whipping the man (consensually, of course) while ordering him to say "Black Lives Matter."

Fox married private pilot Peter Artemiev in 2018, and in February 2021, Fox gave birth to their son, Valentino. Fox and Artemiev are currently in the midst of divorce proceedings. Both she and Kanye are separated from their respective spouses but still legally married.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. The two have been married since 2014 and have four children together. Kim has been publicly dating Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson since November, but Kanye seems to have had a harder time moving on. Until now, that is.

"We're not even divorced … My kids want they parents to stay together. I want us to be together," he said of Kim in an interview two weeks before her relationship with Davidson came to light.

Even after "PeKim" (or is it "KimPe"?) went public, Kanye continued to suggest that he still hoped for reconciliation. "The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships," he said at a Thanksgiving event. "When God brings Kimye [back] together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation."

Last month, Kanye purchased a $4.5 million house across the street from Kim in order to have easier access to their kids. According to The New York Post, Kanye — who legally changed his name to "Ye" in October — plans to level the 3,600-square-foot home and build a much larger one in its place.