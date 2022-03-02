Kim Kardashian declared legally single amid Kanye West divorce

It's official: Kim Kardashian West is back to just being Kim Kardashian.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, a judge granted Kardashian's request to be declared legally single over a year after she filed for divorce from Kanye West, TMZ reports. West's attorney reportedly did not object to this request, which means West will be officially dropped from Kardashian's last name.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage, and in December, she filed to be declared legally single. In a filing last week, she said that "I very much desire to be divorced," adding that the "court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children." They have four children together.

Kardashian and West's divorce has gotten messy within the past few months, though, and the rapper has repeatedly publicly attacked her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson. In February, Kardashian slammed West for his "obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation," and she recently said in a filing that her estranged husband "has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

West subsequently claimed in court that Kardashian's allegatoins that he is speading misinformation were "double hearsay" and that she needed to "show that the posts were written by Kanye," according to ET, despite the fact that West at one point during an Instagram posting spree held up a photo of himself with the day's date to prove he wasn't hacked.

Ahead of Wednesday's hearing, West reportedly fired his fourth divorce attorney.