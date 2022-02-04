Kim Kardashian slams Kanye West for 'hurtful' attacks amid divorce

Kim Kardashian is speaking out against her estranged husband Kanye West.

Kardashian in a statement on Instagram Friday criticized West for his "obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation" amid their ongoing divorce. The post was prompted by West slamming her for letting their 8-year-old daughter North West make videos on TikTok via the joint account @kimandnorth. "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL," West wrote.

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kardashian responded. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."

Kardashian filed for divorce from West, with whom she shares four children, in February 2021. The divorce has not yet been finalized, and in December, Kardashian filed to be declared legally single and to drop West from her last name. West in recent months has publicly pleaded with Kardashian to take him back, even though she's currently dating Pete Davidson. In November, West said Kardashian is "still my wife" because "I ain't never even seen the papers, we're not even divorced." He also claimed last month that Kardashian didn't invite him to their daughter Chicago's birthday party. "I wasn't allowed to know where her party was," he said, though he was later seen attending the party.

In her Instagram statement, Kardashian wrote that it "saddens me" that West "continues to make it impossible" to have a "healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship," adding she hopes he can "finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."